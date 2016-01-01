5 Home Renovation Ideas for Basement Upgrades

Oct. 31 - Nov. 6 Aeolian Hall Nov. 1 Sarah Slean; Nov. 2 Find The Others and Kevin Fox; Nov. 3 Emm Gryner; Nov. 4 Hendrik Meurkens Group; Nov. 5-6 Sylvia Novak Pedagogy Weekend, 9 am-10pm Saturday, 12pm-6pm Sunday. The Art Exchange Nov. 1-Nov. 19 Agneta Dolman, Opening Reception Nov. 4 at 7:30pm. The Art Gallery of Lambeth Nov. 1-26 Stephen Gaebel: We Will Remember, Opening Reception Nov. 11, 7-10pm. Art Rental & Sales Gallery (Museum London) Nov. 1 Deadline for Artist Submissions. The Arts Project Nov. 1-12 Scott McKay: Forest in the Forest City, Artist Reception Nov. 4, 7-9pm; Nov. 1-12 Diana Tamblyn and John Tamblyn: Trees & Trains Series, Opening Reception Nov. 5, 2-3pm; Nov. 2-5 Richmond & Tower Productions: Survival Box. Cronyn CentreSpace for the Arts Nov. 3 Factory Arts String Quartet: Beethoven Opus 132 in A Minor; Nov. 6 London Opera Guild's 2011 Scholarship winners, 2 pm, free admission. Elgin Arts Trail Elm Hurst Inn & Spa (Ingersoll) Oct. 20 - Nov. 15 Art at the Inn, featuring Oxford Photographic Arts Guild. Gallery Modernarts Oct. 6-Nov. 5 Val Sloggett: The Character of the Artist. The Grand Theatre Oct. 18-Nov. 5 To Master The Art; Nov. 11 Wish You Were Here...again Pink Floyd Tribute Fundraising Concert. The Innuit Gallery Oct. 20-Nov. 27 2011 Annual Cape Dorset Print Collection.

McIntosh Gallery (UWO)

Sept. 30-Dec. 17 Barroco Nova: Neo Baroque Moves in Contemporary Art.

McManus Studio Theatre

Nov. 4-12 Fountainhead Theatre: Edward Albee's The Goat, or, Who is Sylvia?

Michael Gibson Gallery

Nov. 4-26 Not Bad For London Exhibit at the Michael Gibson Gallery, Opening Reception Fri. Nov. 4, 8-10pm.

Museum London Nov. 5 London Short Film Showcase; Nov. 3-13 ArteMusea Festival Art Sale, Nov. 12 & 13 Wearable Art Sale. Ongoing Art Exhibits. The Palace Theatre Nov. 11-19 London Community Players present The Diary of Anne Frank. Perth Arts Connect Portside Gallery (Pt. Stanley) November featured artist: Jerry Cutting. Spriet Family Theatre: Original Kids Nov. 4-6 12 Angry Jurors; Nov. 10-13 Groovy! (1960s); Nov. 17-20 Disco Inferno (1970s); Nov. 24-27 Come On, Feel The Noise (1980s).

