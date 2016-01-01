5 Home Renovation Ideas for Basement Upgrades

Basement upgrades are one of the most popular types of home renovations. Considering how large basements are, it's no surprise that basement renovations have become popular. To make the most out of your home's space, you should upgrade your basement instead of just using it for storage. Here are five main ways you can renovate your basement:
1. Fitness Room
If you're athletic and enjoy exercising with equipment, then consider turning your basement into a fitness room. This is an especially great choice for people who like working out but don't like the process of going to the gym. You can save time by creating your own home gym. Space can also be freed up in other areas of the home when you move your treadmill and other equipment into the basement.
2. Home Art Gallery
A less common, but great way of renovating your basement, is to transform it into an art gallery or exhibition. You can set up a lounge area for relaxing and socializing with your favorite artwork adorning the walls. If you're an artist, consider including an art studio area where you can peacefully work on your art without distractions.
3. Library
Home improvement contractors could also turn your basement into a library where you can relax with a good book. This is a good option for people who are avid readers and have an overwhelming collection of books. You can free up space in other areas of the home by storing your books in your basement library.
4. Home Theater
Home theaters have become a more popular home renovation too. The basement is a great place to set up a home theater because you have more space to work with and the sound will be more insulated. According to HGTV, the space you plan on turning into a home movie theater should be at least 6.1 meters long and 4 meters wide. You could convert a smaller space into a home theater, but those are the ideal dimensions.
5. Bar
Another idea for renovating your basement is to turn it into a classy bar or add a bar section to the entertainment area. The bar can be as large and elaborate as you like, depending on how much space you're working with. There are hundreds of possibilities for adding a bar to your basement. For a contemporary look, you can have adjustable LED backlighting installed to bring attention to your alcohol assortment and create an upscale atmosphere.
How you upgrade your basement depends on your lifestyle and interests. If art is a critical part of your life, then an art gallery or exhibition where you can discuss art with like-minded people is a good choice. You could also combine some of these ideas, such as creating a library and art gallery in the basement.
1. Fitness Room
If you're athletic and enjoy exercising with equipment, then consider turning your basement into a fitness room. This is an especially great choice for people who like working out but don't like the process of going to the gym. You can save time by creating your own home gym. Space can also be freed up in other areas of the home when you move your treadmill and other equipment into the basement.
2. Home Art Gallery
A less common, but great way of renovating your basement, is to transform it into an art gallery or exhibition. You can set up a lounge area for relaxing and socializing with your favorite artwork adorning the walls. If you're an artist, consider including an art studio area where you can peacefully work on your art without distractions.
3. Library
Home improvement contractors could also turn your basement into a library where you can relax with a good book. This is a good option for people who are avid readers and have an overwhelming collection of books. You can free up space in other areas of the home by storing your books in your basement library.
4. Home Theater
Home theaters have become a more popular home renovation too. The basement is a great place to set up a home theater because you have more space to work with and the sound will be more insulated. According to HGTV, the space you plan on turning into a home movie theater should be at least 6.1 meters long and 4 meters wide. You could convert a smaller space into a home theater, but those are the ideal dimensions.
5. Bar
Another idea for renovating your basement is to turn it into a classy bar or add a bar section to the entertainment area. The bar can be as large and elaborate as you like, depending on how much space you're working with. There are hundreds of possibilities for adding a bar to your basement. For a contemporary look, you can have adjustable LED backlighting installed to bring attention to your alcohol assortment and create an upscale atmosphere.
How you upgrade your basement depends on your lifestyle and interests. If art is a critical part of your life, then an art gallery or exhibition where you can discuss art with like-minded people is a good choice. You could also combine some of these ideas, such as creating a library and art gallery in the basement.