Richard Young, Publisher of The Beat Magazine.
It's In The Beat: November 2011
November 2011
AVAILABLE NOW!
Visual Arts – Agneta Dolman
Beth Stewart checks out recent work by Agneta Dolman at The Art Exchange.
Tech Beat – DIG London 2011
Chris Loblaw finds out what’s new on the London tech scene at DIG London 2011.
On Stage – Chicago
Pacheco Theatre heats up the McManus stage with a steamy production of Chicago. Caroline Dolny Guerin reports.
Feature – Gerald & Marlene Fagan|
Gerald and Marlene Fagan speak to Nicole Laidler about their life as London’s first couple of music.
Sound Bites – Alanna Gurr
Bob Klanac chats with London Indie artist Alanna Gurr about her new album.
Classical Beat – November notes
Nicole Laidler checks out a few of this month’s musical highlights, including South Pacific at UWO, Brassroots’ 25th Anniversary Gala, and the Plumbing Factory’s Battle Royal.
Q&A – Carey Toane
Daniela DiStefano speaks with young London poet, Carey Toane, as she prepares for a reading with Poetry London.
Words – Wednesday’s Child
Herman Goodden reflects on the role he played in bringing Katherine Woodward’s new book, Wednesday’s Child, to life.
Industry – CHRW
Mila Petkovic finds out how CHRW Radio Western is celebrating 30 years of broadcasting.
Indie – Art Doll Emporium
These are not your grandma’s rag dolls! Dawn Lyons reports.
Columnists
News & Views – With Phil McLeod
Newsman Phil McLeod sounds off on life and politics in London.
Health Track
Lisa Shackelton and David Fife from Yoga Shack share tips for balanced living.
Pegg’s World
London writer Robert Pegg entertains with his monthly musings on life, the universe and everything.
Art on the Arts
Art Fidler inspires with tales from his life in the theatre.
Final Frame
London through the lens of Karen Bailey.
